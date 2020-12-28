You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year – Patoranking shades Burna Boy over fight with Davido

Nigerian singer, Patoraking may have weighed in on the recent brawl between two colleagues, Davido and Burna Boy in his tweet on Monday morning.

Recall the two stars allegedly had a free-for-all session in a Ghanain nightclub on Sunday night where Burna Boy was said to have instigated the bouts.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)

Patoranking in a tweet has seemingly shaded Burna Boy by calling him out to stop beefing Davido after 10 years of hating on him.

READ ALSO: American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each semester

“You ‘ve been hating on someone for 10years…Do you really want to Make it 11 next year? Please be wise”. The Abule crooner tweeted.