Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Ahmed Indimi (photo)

The daughter of Pres. Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra has taken to Instagram to express her love for her husband and her willingness to do it over again with him if she had to.

She wrote: “I’ll do it all over again if I had to.

Happy 4th Anniversary @ahmed.indimi life couldn’t have possibly been the same without you.

“Ya Allah make all spouses the coolness of each other’s eyes. Ameen ya Wadud. Je t’aime

#zahmed2016”

Zahra Buhari and Indimi got married in 2016.

