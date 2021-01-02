2 years ago today – Watch throwback video of when Davido shut down the O2 Arena

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

On the 27th of January 2019, Nigerian music star and DMW boss, David Adeleke Davido held his concert at the O2 Arena and it was a huge success.

Davido sold out the 20,000-capacity arena for a concert where he sang many of his hit songs.

The likes of Tim Westwood, DJ Ecool and DMW acts and friends like Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Idowest, Dremo, Yonda, Tomi Agape and Zlatan performed as well.

However, on Wednesday Jan 27, 2021, Davido took to his Twitter handle to revealed his concert at the O2 Arena is one he can never forget.

He wrote, ” 2 years ago today … I sold out @theO2 arena london!! A day I’ll never forget!! Can’t wait to do this again !!”

Watch video below;

