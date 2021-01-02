2face celebrates lookalike son, Nino on his 15th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Veteran singer and songwriter, Innocent Tuface Idibia has taken to his Instagram account to celebrate his lookalike son, Nino Idibia on his 15th birthday.

Tuface shared photos of his son and captioned it: “Special Birthday blessings to my son!!

Nino Fabulous!! Super proud of u.
U be pikin wey dey waka well.
U are covered @ninoidibia

His mother, Sunmbo Adeoye also took to her account to celebrate her first son.

She wrote; “Wisdom Keeper. World changer.With a Heart so pure and beautiful.I Love you my Son.Happy 15th birthday #Ninofabulous @ninoidibia May the Lord bless and keep you. May He cause His face to shine on you always. May you continue to grow in wisdom and in stature and May your life draw men closer to God. May the grace of the almighty, abide with you forever. Amen THANK YOU JESUS FOR NINO”

