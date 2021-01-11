TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity…

A Rich Teletubbie – DJ Cuppy responds to trolls criticizing her dress sense

Social Media drama
By Olumide
dj cuppy

Billionaire daughter, singer and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has clapped back at some trolls who tried to criticize the way she dresses on social media.

While some celebrities have learned how to look away when trolls storm their social media pages, others have ensured that they are paid back in their coin by giving them the reply they deserve.

It look likes DJ Cuppy has joined the latter as she was recently called out on social media platforms by some trolls who believed her dress sense is bad.

READ ALSO

I’m still single – DJ Cuppy laments despite receiving…

DJ Cuppy calls out ex-boyfriend Asa Asika over iPhone

According to the trolls, DJ Cuppy does not know how to dress and they claimed she dresses like a Teletubbie.

Not ready for such on her page, DJ Cuppy fired back at them by noting that she dresses like a rich Teletubbie.

See their conversation below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

African artistes must learn to use their brains – Tracy says as she drags…

Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in with a guy that lives…

Atiku Abubakar’s son, Ahmed Atiku weds Sa’adatu Hamidu

Man collects N43,000 from POS operator,eaves wife, 3 kids as collateral

A Rich Teletubbie – DJ Cuppy responds to trolls criticizing her dress sense

OAP, Toke Makinwa complains bitterly about her family Whatsapp group, See why

Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo, others jump for joy as Tunde ednut makes a grand…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More