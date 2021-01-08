A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again! See Beautiful Wedding Photos

They say love finds us in the weirdest of places and this is the story of this unconventional couple. The happily married couple in their fifties and sixties respectively have shared their inspiring story after tying the knot in a lovely wedding ceremony.

The man Patrick is a widower and the wife, Bose is a divorcee and both have found love again and intend to spend the rest of their lives living together

.

According to the account of the bride, her husband’s eldest son divinely arranged how they met in a dinner of three and the rest they say is history.

The wife, Bose said ;