‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’ – Actress Etinosa fires

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress and multiple brand influencer, Etinosa has disclosed that a woman’s happiest day on earth is not her wedding day.

According to the proud mum who recently welcomed her first child, contrary to the belief that a woman’s happiest day on earth is her wedding day, the day she births her first child successfully is actually the happiest day, citing herself as an example.

She came to the conclusion that any woman who still believes her wedding day is her happiest day, obviously has not experienced successful childbirth.

In her words;

“Whoever said a woman’s wedding day is the happiest day of her life has obviously never experienced successful childbirth. The day I held my daughter and looked into her tiny innocent searching eyes was the happiest day of my life xxx”

 

Via Instagram
