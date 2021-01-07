TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social media (Photos)

Nollywood
By San

Nollywood Actor and movie producer, Afeez Owo has shared a photo of late actress Folake Aremu aka Orisabunmi’s corpse on social media and he has got backlash from fans over the insensitive act

Earlier today, we reported that 60 year old Yoruba actress Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, died at 11 pm on Tuesday night after a brief illness.

Her death is coming four months after ex-husband Jimoh Aliu, better known as Aworo, died.

Mourning her moments ago on Instagram, Afeez Owo shared a photo of her corpse in a coffin and many of his followers found it quite offensive

.

One Captain Ade wrote “Posting this kind of pic is so wrong.Kindly take it down Sir as this isn’t even good for the sight.We didn’t see any of her post on your pages when she was alive.Kindly pull down this image and it is demeaning and allow the dead to rest.”

A Temitope while responding to Captain Ade wrote ” exactly what I said,wen dey are a life, dey don’t post dem,wen dey died dey start doing eye services, stupid industry”

One Ike wrote “This picture is wrong ooo….d person in the coffin is not orisa bunmi…”

  1. Sunday Gabriel says

    Rest in peace

