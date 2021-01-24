Actor Funsho Adeolu celebrates his mother on her birthday (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Funsho Adeolu has taken to social media to celebrate his mother on her birthday.

Fusho Adeolu on the 22nd of January took to his Instagram page to celebrate his mother while sharing the post with the caption;

“My mother who took care of my infant head, I can’t stop loving and thankful to you for putting me on the right path, I wish you happiness and joy with good health all your days. Happy birthday mummy, many happy returns”

See also: Watch as BBNaija’s Neo shows off unbelievable swimming skills underwater (Video)

According to Wikipedia, Fusho Adeolu was credited for Countdown at Kusini, a movie that featured his namesake, late Oba Funsho Adeolu, the Alaaye of Ode Remo (who played Chief Eleyinmi in the old Nigerian Sitcom “The Village Headmaster”.