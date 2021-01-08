TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Ace Nollywood actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolayan has taken to his social media account to celebrate his brother, Dr Adesina Afolayan who recently rose to the rank of a professor.

The actor made this public via his Instagram where he shared the good news on Thursday.

According to Kunle, Dr Afolayan lectures Philosophy at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state.

“I am so happy and grateful to God. My brother Dr Adesina Afolayan who lectures Philosophy at the University of Ibadan was confirmed a Professor yesterday.

“Professor Adesina Afolayan and I are of same mama and Baba and his son Tooni played Ponmile in my film ‘Mokalik,’” he wrote.

Actor, Kunle Afolayan celebrates as his brother becomes a Professor

