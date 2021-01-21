Actor, Muyiwa Ademola gets pre-birthday surprise from a fan (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola known for his roles in Yoruba movies has received a pre-birthday surprise from a fan who is also his birthday mate.

Muyiwa Ademola took to his IG account to share a video of the unexpected celebration as he revealed he was about stepping out to take a few shots for his birthday when the lady arrived.

“I just managed to step out to take a few shots for my birthday as I need the Thanksgiving. This young lady quietly stepped in to pull this surprise.

“Thanks so much @bliss_surprise. I really do appreciate. She is also my birthday mate. Happy birthday to us in advance dear,” he wrote.

Watch video below;

Recall that the actor was hospitalised last year.

