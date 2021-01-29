Actor, Uche Maduagwu comes out as ‘gay’

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has sparked controversies online after he came out as a proud gay as he urged his followers and fans not to judge others.

Uche Maduagwu in his statement stressed that people have to appreciate others and share only love as people’s choices need to be respected.

Uche Maduagwu shared a photo with the tag ”Proudly GAY” after the gay video of a certain upcoming actor went viral on social media on Wednesday January 27.

He posted the photo and wrote;