TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend,…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after…

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me…

Actor, Uche Maduagwu comes out as ‘gay’

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has sparked controversies online after he came out as a proud gay as he urged his followers and fans not to judge others.

Uche Maduagwu in his statement stressed that people have to appreciate others and share only love as people’s choices need to be respected.

Uche Maduagwu shared a photo with the tag ”Proudly GAY” after the gay video of a certain upcoming actor went viral on social media on Wednesday January 27.

READ ALSO

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Any man who can’t boast of at least N1 million as savings is…

See also: “I have a girlfriend” – Don Jazzy cries out as women send #SilhoutteChallenge videos to his DM

He posted the photo and wrote;

”Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice jesus kind of love”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party (Photo)

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend, #Silhouettechallenge…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Uche Maduagwu comes out as ‘gay’

“I have a girlfriend” – Don Jazzy cries out as women send…

Nigerians excited as Wande Coal makes cameo appearance in Davido’s…

(Video) Singer, Zlatan Ibile denies DJ Cuppy Otedola, says he does not know her

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show…

“Lady Evangelist” slams women who joined Silhouette Challenge…

If you can’t buy her iPhone 12 or bone straight this Valentine, let her find…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More