Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade gives alleged lover, Lateef Adedimeji a big pre-birthday surprise

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade has given her alleged lover, Lateef Adedimeji a big pre-birthday surprise.

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, a group of people were seen storming Lateef’s location with some birthday serenade. The actor who was caught unaware was seen looking stunned and lost.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the surprise company @Royalhugs surprises wrote;

“A call from @mo_bimpe to give @adedimejilateef a Royal Hug this evening… We know he might have so many surprises, so decided to be the first to give him a taste…We actually Surprised him 2 years ago when he cried like a baby.. who remembers) but this year was all dance, dance… Happy happy birthday in advance sir, Long life in good health, you are indeed a vibe, we are glad we could make you happy this night.. all thanks to @mo_bimpe thank you so much ma for always choosing Royal Hugs

Reacting to this, the person behind the surprise, Adebimpe Oyebade wrote;

“YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST !”

Watch video below;