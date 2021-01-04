Actress, Anita Joseph pens down appreciative post to herself as she clocks 36

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph took to Instagram to pen down an appreciative post to her self today, her birthday.

Sharing gorgeous photos of her self as she clocks 36, Anita wrote;

“Happy birthday to Mrs OLAGUNJU “ As I add another year I just realised I appreciate everyone every once in a while so allow me to use this opportunity to appreciate myself “ I’m such an awesome person that it’s hard for anyone not to recognize it – even me I don’t recognize me sometimes “ I go through life’s hurdles and I come out on top and sometimes even with a smile “ my scares are my beauty marks. I have been loved by God and always will be”
I appreciate the sun, the sky, the moon” and the new horizon that has been opened unto me
Amen” I am thankful happy Birthday to me”

See Anita’s Birthday photos below;

 

