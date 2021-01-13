Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets two on her birthday (Photos)
Nollywood Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omobutty has taken to social media to reveal that she fainted after she was surprised with 2 SUVs and other goodies on her birthday.
The actress took to her Instagram page to share a car she had received a money mountain all on her birthday. According to her, she asked for a car to be delivered to her and a stranger decided to buy another car in addition and have it sent to her.
She wrote:
Guess what I fainted ? Stepped out of my room to two beautiful surprises from @……….. by @royalhugssurprises and by @u…………Jesus Where do I start from ? I paid for a car from @unique.motors last year December precisely.
The funniest part is, I just balanced the payment few days ago after sealing about 3 huge endorsements deals that I’m yet to unveil.2021 is my year and great already. My car was supposed to be delivered yesterday but I wasn’t available. And boom this morning @unique.motors and @royalhugssurprises came with more than a surprise . When I stepped out, what caught my attention first was the gigantic money mountain from @royalhugssurprises . Then I saw another car instead of mine that I paid for.
I asked for the car I purchased and it was parked right at the back of the car gift. Omg! And the message from @unique.motors was that someone contacted us to deliver a 2nd car to you as a gift . Me a car gift plus the one I bought! In this my small compound? Oh God of Miracle ! I Thank you ABBA FATHER ! Please perfect what you have started in my life
Jehovah!
My God!!
Jesus!!!
Who I be ?
But wait o! Hmmmm only two people knew about my purchase from @unique.motors …. could it be you ?
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES