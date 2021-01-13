Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets two on her birthday (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Nollywood Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omobutty has taken to social media to reveal that she fainted after she was surprised with 2 SUVs and other goodies on her birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a car she had received a money mountain all on her birthday. According to her, she asked for a car to be delivered to her and a stranger decided to buy another car in addition and have it sent to her.

She wrote:

Guess what I fainted 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻? Stepped out of my room to two beautiful surprises 😳😳😳from @……….. by @royalhugssurprises and by @u…………Jesus 😳😳😳Where do I start from 😭? I paid for a car from @unique.motors last year December precisely.
The funniest part is, I just balanced the payment few days ago after sealing about 3 huge endorsements deals that I’m yet to unveil.2021 is my year and great already. My car was supposed to be delivered yesterday but I wasn’t available. And boom this morning @unique.motors and @royalhugssurprises came with more than a surprise 😳. When I stepped out, what caught my attention first was the gigantic money mountain from @royalhugssurprises 😳😳😳. Then I saw another car instead of mine that I paid for.
I asked for the car I purchased and it was parked right at the back of the car gift. Omg! And the message from @unique.motors was that someone contacted us to deliver a 2nd car to you as a gift 😳😳😳. Me a car gift plus the one I bought! In this my small compound? Oh God of Miracle 💃🏻! I Thank you ABBA FATHER 😭🙏! Please perfect what you have started in my life 🙏
Jehovah!
My God!!
Jesus!!!

Who I be 😭?

But wait o! Hmmmm only two people knew about my purchase from @unique.motors …. could it be you ❤️?

