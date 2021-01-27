Actress, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe celebrates 44th birthday with adorable photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bisi Ibidapo – Obe has blessed her fans with some adorable photos of her self on her birthday today, 27th of January.

In the birthday message the businesswoman wrote on Instagram, she disclosed that the past year shook her due to the pandemic, adding that she hopes and prays for a better year ahead.

Captioning her birthday photos on Instagram, the 44-year-old wrote;

“Happy birthday to me !! I can’t describe how grateful I am, all I can say is thank you, God…The past year with the pandemic shook me, but God saw me and my family through it and I’m so happy to see another year by his grace and mercy. I will see many more years Amen… HELLO, 44 lets’s see what you gat for your babe… I pray 44 shall be a year of supernatural breakthrough, year of CONGRATULATIONS and all dreams coming through in Jesus name… B I O @ 44”

See some of the photos below;

Via Instagram
