Actress Bisola recreates Beyoncé’s dress for her birthday photoshoot

Nollywood
By Olumide

Former BBNaija housemate and Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has recreated US singer Beyoncé’s famous photo in celebration of her birthday today, 21st January.

Busola Aiyeola who turned 35 yes old today, looked stunning while she strikes a pose like Beyoncé in her beautiful gold dress.

“As Queen Biyesi concerned, we decided to channel My cousin Beyoncé with this pose” she wrote.

Recall that Bisola, who is a single mom of one had earlier on today shared some lovely photos on her official Instagram page to celebrate her day with friends and fans.

BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola slays in beautiful dress to mark 35th (photos)

