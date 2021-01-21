Actress, Iyabo Ojo gushes over her two children, says she is a proud mum

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has yet again gushed over her children and also disclosed how much of a proud mum she is.

According to Iyabo’s post on Instagram, she is very proud of her children because they are her wins.

Sharing a photo of her two children, Priscilla and Festus, the 43-year-old wrote;

“My Wins @festo_baba @its.priscy …#proudmom

Recall that recently, the sexy actress reacted to the issue of social media beggars and their sense of entitlement.

According to Iyabo Ojo in a video she released on her Instagram page, social media users should stop begging celebrities for money all in the name of being their fans.

Citing those who hide under the shadow of being students, the mother of three advised that they should get a part-time job and stop having a sense of entitlement that they should be helped because they are students.