Actress, Iyabo Ojo hints on what to do to become successful in life

Entertainment
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has hinted on what people need to do to become successful in life.

According to the 43-year-old, to become successful in life, one has to pay lots of prices. The mother of two added that anyone embarking on the road to success needs to be willing to acquire more knowledge,  discover oneself, focus on goals, takes risks, be humble, hard-working and a few to mention.

In her words;

“There’s a lot of prices to pay for success, acquiring more knowledge, discovering oneself, focusing on your goals, taking risks, having great determination, humility, hard work, paying attention to critics, bold steps, creating content, never giving up, connecting and associating with the right people, building your brand, developing yourself, never afraid to start all over, researching & moving with time, it’s a lot of energy but it’s worth it @ the end.”

 

