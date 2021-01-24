Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes a house owner in Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi as she joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and other landladies in the movie industry.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, actress, Biola Bayo wrote;

“Congratulations to my baby Anota..My heart is filled with so much joy and happiness darling…May this be the beginning of a major breakthrough in your life and family by God’s Grace…Keep shining sis @kemiafolabiadesipe

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe wrote;

“Big Congratulations friend mi @kemiafolabiadesipe on your latest achievement! Welcome to the landladies club…… more to come in Jesus mighty name!”

@Bimbo Afolayan wrote “Wow this is huge… Congrats sis mi @kemiafolabiadesipe This will be the beginning of greatness biqudratillahi”

@Wunmi Ajiboye wrote “Congratulations my darling … am soo happy for you @kemiafolabiadesipe Ile atura ni Agbara Olorun… More of it darling… Am so sorry I can’t make it to our house warming today … you understand the nature of our job.. Mabinu Anota mi…Don’t worry I will come and spend a week with you…”

@Odunlade Adekola wrote “Congratulations friend @kemiafolabiadesipe”

@adediwurablarkgold wrote “Congratulations Darling @kemiafolabiadesipe I rejoice with you”

See photos of the new house below;

Via Instagram
