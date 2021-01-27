Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party (Photo)

Popular Yoruba movie actress Kemi Afolabi in a recent statement disclosed she was placed on bed rest after her housewarming party over the weekend.

Kemi Afolabi made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday as she revealed that she was given sedatives without her knowledge to enable her sleep and rest.

“I know say I be agric, mi o gbo rara was so stressed n weak after Sunday party so my doc & nurse set me up by putting sleeping injection in my drips ni sha…me that had plans to count al the money sprayed on me by me, myself and I alone thank God nobody in the house knows where the money is. #omolomo will count wen I am stronger ma sha Allah #nothingSERIOUS,” she said.