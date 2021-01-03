TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral…

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul…

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal…

My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent…

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his…

2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote – Nigerians…

I partied with the king of Dubai’s son last night –…

Moment Cardi B Rushes To Stop ‘Wet A** P*ssy’ Song When She Sees…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s comment on one of the photos she shared with her privately

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to her official Instagram page to reveal her daughter’ Michelle’s comment on one of her photos that she sent to her privately.

According to the mother of two, she sent a photo to Michelle and she reacted by giving a compliment on how young she still looked at her age.

Mercy revealed that her daughter replied by telling her that she does not look her age at all, instead, she looks like a 20-year-old.

READ ALSO

‘Even as a sacrifice the gods will reject you’…

‘I don’t have a rival in the movie industry’…

She added saying she is a baby girl for life.

In her words;

“So I sent this pix to @michelleio__ and she said mummy wow you look like you are in your 20’s ….. Baby Geh for life… Sleep tite my lovelies”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul Edochie shares…

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal says as she…

My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent photos of her…

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his two kids are for…

2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote – Nigerians react to Dangote’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s comment on one of…

‘Even as a sacrifice the gods will reject you’ – Anita Joseph…

‘Friendship is not by force’ – BBNaija Mercy replies those…

“She don use teeth buy akara” – 2Face Idibia says as he celebrates his daughter,…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person in the world to hit 250m followers on IG…

Snowpose: Nigerians in diaspora share snow photo in solidarity with Nigerian man…

Legendary broadcaster, Larry King in Hospital with COVID-19

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More