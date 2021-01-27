Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tribute to her look alike younger sister

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Talented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to pen down a lovely tribute to her look-alike younger sister on her birthday today.

According to Mercy in the birthday message, she was present on the day her sister was born 21 years ago. The mother of four added that the celebrant who is also her mother’s last born is her manager.

Sharing photo and video of the celebrant with her kids, the 36-year-old wrote;

“My baby is 21…..I was there when she was born live… HBD Princess…..our last baby of the house…May you always be happy…I love you..we invaded her room… WWC @omawildflower, My Manager and Blood…. you have thot me that “I was not built to break” when the wind did not go my way, you always adjust my sail… Thanks for all you do… Love you loads….. #divinesgodmother#myoga#”

Via Instagram
