TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association…

Regina Daniels mum sheds tears of joy as she receives Prado SUV…

‘I can never be able to repay you’ – Regina…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking Tunde Ednut for his downfall

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has placed a huge curse on everyone mocking controversial blogger, Tunde Ednut for his recent downfall.

Recall that Tunde came back on the photo-sharing app a few weeks after his account with over 2 million followers was deactivated.

However, in less than 48 hours, his new Instagram was deactivated again and this caused a lot of social media users to mock him.

READ ALSO

Actress, Iyabo Ojo hints on what to do to become successful…

Instagram suspends Tunde Ednut’s new account after hitting…

Reacting to this, Tunde’s loyal supporter, Nkechi wrote;

“A lot of you derive joy in seeing other people fail, yet you think you yourself can succeed? You just showed God how evil your heart is.. hence the reason you shall forever remain stagnant!!! No, be curse, na must!!”

“I don’t even know what to say, Bayi!!!! But Continue till God disgraces you publicly”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking Tunde Ednut for…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo hints on what to do to become successful in life

Mental health is real, be nice to people – Lil Kesh advises

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

Stop sending my 9 years old son nudes! – Wizkid’s baby mama issues…

Davido Shares Old Letter He Wrote For His Mother Years Ago

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More