Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking Tunde Ednut for his downfall

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has placed a huge curse on everyone mocking controversial blogger, Tunde Ednut for his recent downfall.

Recall that Tunde came back on the photo-sharing app a few weeks after his account with over 2 million followers was deactivated.

However, in less than 48 hours, his new Instagram was deactivated again and this caused a lot of social media users to mock him.

Reacting to this, Tunde’s loyal supporter, Nkechi wrote;

“A lot of you derive joy in seeing other people fail, yet you think you yourself can succeed? You just showed God how evil your heart is.. hence the reason you shall forever remain stagnant!!! No, be curse, na must!!”

“I don’t even know what to say, Bayi!!!! But Continue till God disgraces you publicly”