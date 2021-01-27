Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of wanting a daughter (Photo)

Yoruba Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola seems to have adopted a child as she flaunts a beautiful girl as her daughter on social media =

The mother of two boys has said she has finally found someone she can call her daughter after she always longed for girls among her children. The actress prayed for the girl to continue to grow gracefully as time goes by each day.

Her fans were quick to get under her comment section and react after they sighted the actress and the adorable daughter.

She captioned the post as: Pls don’t call me mum SnD call me mum SDnB blessed mum of 3 champs. My princess is finally here n off to school . Lord pls bless my champs n continue to grant me grace to be world’s best mum . My daughter is fyner than urz

@olasexcy dad SDnB thanks for ur support. We finally have a daughter to call ours ‘