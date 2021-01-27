TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived…

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

The world remembers Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi 1 year after…

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me…

It’s been 10 beautiful years – Ned Nwoko celebrates…

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of wanting a daughter (Photo)

Entertainment
By San

Yoruba Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola seems to have adopted a child as she flaunts a beautiful girl as her daughter on social media =

 The mother of two boys has said she has finally found someone she can call her daughter after she always longed for girls among her children. The actress prayed for the girl to continue to grow gracefully as time goes by each day.

Her fans were quick to get under her comment section and react after they sighted the actress and the adorable daughter.

READ ALSO

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s…

“He Is Sitting On His Own Already”- Fans React To Stunning…

She captioned the post as: Pls don’t call me mum SnD call me mum SDnB❤️💗 blessed mum of 3 champs. My princess is finally here n off to school💃🏾😘. Lord pls bless my champs n continue to grant me grace to be world’s best mum🙏🏾😇. My daughter is fyner than urz😘💗
@olasexcy dad SDnB thanks for ur support. We finally have a daughter to call ours💗❤️💃🏾🎉🍾

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba (Video)

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now I’m Pregnant…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

The world remembers Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi 1 year after their death

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of…

Lady gets surprise car gift from boyfriend after he lured her home during lunch…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

BBNaija Laycon set to begin reality show

Donald Trump opens ‘office Of The Former President’ in Florida

My heart still de cut 2 times if I hear your name – RMD pens lovely…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More