TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead…

Instagram comedian, Taaooma called out over failure to deliver a…

Orisabunmi’s nephew finally reveal cause of death of Orisabunmi,…

Actress Peace Onuoha Builds Her First House, Dedicates It To Her Late Father

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood Actress, Peace Onuoha has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her new home she’s dedicating to her late father.

Achieving a new milestone, the actress penned down a long emotional message narrating her conversations about her career path with her late dad.

According to her, her father didn’t live to see the house she promised to build for him. In her words;

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt…

Read Also: BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the day he was meant to expel him from school

“I told U that I will build U a home, I laid the foundation and started it in ur presence but God took U away before I could finish it

“Dad, I have so much tears in my eyes every moment I reflect ur beautiful memories, but it’s unfortunate U are coming home unconscious and asleep in the abode of the lord. Dad, I did it for U and I know u can see It. This house is to ur loving memories.

“I love U dad and I pray u rest well in the lord. To U my dearest mum, I love U and I ask U to take heart for God will not forsake you. Thank U lord for the Grace, I’m grateful O’lord.

“To all the people that have contributed to my career and success, May God continues to bless U.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with each other on…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Peace Onuoha Builds Her First House, Dedicates It To Her Late Father

BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the day he was meant to…

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney retires from playing football

“You can’t be a feminist and a christian” – Reno Omokri…

Waje snubs ‘Stingy Women Association’ for ‘Cheerful Givers…

2face celebrates lookalike son, Nino on his 15th birthday

I can’t believe it – Nigerians react to new photos of Yemi Alade

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More