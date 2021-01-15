Actress Peace Onuoha Builds Her First House, Dedicates It To Her Late Father

Nollywood Actress, Peace Onuoha has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her new home she’s dedicating to her late father.

Achieving a new milestone, the actress penned down a long emotional message narrating her conversations about her career path with her late dad.

According to her, her father didn’t live to see the house she promised to build for him. In her words;

“I told U that I will build U a home, I laid the foundation and started it in ur presence but God took U away before I could finish it

“Dad, I have so much tears in my eyes every moment I reflect ur beautiful memories, but it’s unfortunate U are coming home unconscious and asleep in the abode of the lord. Dad, I did it for U and I know u can see It. This house is to ur loving memories.

“I love U dad and I pray u rest well in the lord. To U my dearest mum, I love U and I ask U to take heart for God will not forsake you. Thank U lord for the Grace, I’m grateful O’lord.

“To all the people that have contributed to my career and success, May God continues to bless U.”