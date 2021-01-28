Actress, Toyin Abraham shares cute throwback video of when her son, Ire was 5 months old

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has continued to share some lovely pictures and video of her son Ire on social media shortly after he clocked a year.

In a recent one she shared on her IG page, the actress and mother of one shared a throwback video of when her son was 5 months old.

In the video, Ire was spotted in a multi-coloured t-shirt and jeans playsuit as he wore a blue cap that matched his outfit on his head.

Fans and followers of the actress have taken to the comment section to gush over the adorable boy.

Check out the video below: