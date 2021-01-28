Actress, Toyin Abraham shares cute throwback video of when her son, Ire was 5 months old

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has continued to share some lovely pictures and video of her son Ire on social media shortly after he clocked a year.

In a recent one she shared on her IG page, the actress and mother of one shared a throwback video of when her son was 5 months old.

In the video, Ire was spotted in a multi-coloured t-shirt and jeans playsuit as he wore a blue cap that matched his outfit on his head.

Fans and followers of the actress have taken to the comment section to gush over the adorable boy.

