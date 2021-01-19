Adedimeji Lateef leaves fans confused again as he shares adorable loved up photos with Mo Bimpe

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian actors, Adedimeji Lateef and Oyebade Adebimpe have once again left their fans confused as to what is actually going on between them.

This comes as they shared yet another loved up photo which has heighten the curiosity of many fans wondering if they truly tied the knot or not last year. 

Recall that the actors sparked relationship rumours back in July after sharing wedding pictures.

READ ALSO

“Most people won’t support you until they see it’s popular…

Watch as Mercy Johnson hawks fufu in a movie role (Video)

See also: Confusion as photos of Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyebade wedding surface online

Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe went on to act as a couple in the 2019 Yoruba movie titled “Adeobimpe omo oba.”

Adedimeji Lateef via his Instagram handle shared a loved up photo with the beautiful actress, both rocking a lilac attire captioning it,

“Why is this one lying comfortably behind me” – He wrote on Tuesday.

Mo Bimpe also shared the same photo on her Instagram page then wrote;

“That your caption ehn! Continue. Shey EMI ni “this one” ? If I come for him now, you people will tag me a bully”

See photos below;

