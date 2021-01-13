Adekunle Gold recounts how he met Simi as they shower encomium on each other to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Simi and Adekunle Gold
Simi and Adekunle Gold

Talented singers, songwriters and celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold have nothing but sweet words for each other as they celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Their wedding is officially two years today, January 13, and the two have been dropping lovely messages and pictures.

Simi took to her official Instagram account to share some beautiful pictures of herself and Adekunle Gold.

Adekunle Gold however, took time to recount how he met Simi the first time.

Read Adekunle Gold’s message to Simi below:

I look back on the first day I met you.
I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you.
This local boy put on a white byc vest and a pair of new lilac pants bought specially for the occasion; I even made sure I was there earlier so I had front row seats.
I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life.
I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you.
Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this this called life together.
With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count.
I love you Simi.
Forever your steward.

