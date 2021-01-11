African artistes must learn to use their brains – Tracy says as she drags Wizkid and Burna Boy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A white woman identified as Tracy Zille is in the news again and this time around she has taken to social media to blast African artistes as she urged them to use their brains and make proper investment.

Tracy who had in a previous statement claimed Africa has nothing to offer to the world aside babies went on to drag Nigerian songsters, Wizkid and Burna Boy who she claimed brag by buying expensive gold chains and cars instead of investing.

“African artists must learn to use their brains and make proper investments. Idiots like Burna Boy and Wizkid brag with buying expensive gold chains and cars instead of bragging about buying shares in gold mines & oil. Most of them die poor because they don’t invest,” she said.

