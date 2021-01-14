Alaafin of Oyo celebrates 50 years on throne

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 on his 50th celebration as a king.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate this milestone, the 82-year-old wrote;

“Celebrating five decades of grace: Baba Alaafin 50yrs Jubilee on the throne (January 14th, 1971-2021)

The contest to Oba Adeyemi III emergence began in 1968 when he was invited along with ten others from the ruling house to contest for the vacant stool of the Oyo Empire. As it was the custom of the land, there were three parameters with which the constants were judged. First was eligibility, the second was popularity and third, the stamina for huge responsibilities of the office of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi emerged the first; defeating ten others after a rigorous screening exercise. However, to what observer attested to be a political inference, the then government ‘refused to endorse his appointment, saying the procedure was not right.

So the process started over again with the same result the second and the third time. Interestingly, despite the immense pressure upon the Oyomesi against his candidature by the government, the Oyomesi stood its ground. Thus the process was put in abeyance until the civil war. When the whole process started over again.”

Via Instagram
