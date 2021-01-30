Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer is reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh‘s former husband, Churchill Olakunle.

It can be recalled that Rosline was accused of snatching Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill. She became famous after the alleged “husband snatching” story went viral.

Recall that in an interview granted by Tonto shortly after her marriage crisis, she accused Rosy Meurer of sleeping with her husband. The allegation was however denied by Rosy Meurer.

Fresh reports have however emerged claiming Rosy is heavily pregnant for Churchill.

An Instagram blogger shared Rosy and Churchill’s photo and captioned it, “It is alleged that the once most famous side chic of a celebrity husband, Rosline Meurer is heavily pregnant and is currently in somewhere in obodoyibo making preparations for the baby. It’s also alleged that she was recently spotted with Mr Olakunle Churchill while she’s still pregnant.”

See Churchill and Rosy Muerer’s latest post below;