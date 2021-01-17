Amidst cheating scandal, singer, 9ice’s wife pens down lovely birthday message to him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Amidst cheating scandal, Nigerian singer, 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi has proven that not even a viral video of the singer in bed with a lady, can affect the love she has for her man.

This is so because despite the controversy the leaked video stirred on social media, the mother of one still took out time to celebrate her husband on his birthday today.

Sharing one of his photos, Olasunkanmi Ajala wrote;

“Happy Birthday Sugs .. May this new season bring you the wisdom knowledge and understanding to be the best version of yourself that I strongly believe and know you can be. The joy of the Lord shall be your strength. May God watch over you and everything that concerns you. May He keep you as the apple of His eyes, and shield you from all evil. This new year, I hide your life with Christ. You will increase on every side. Lines shall fall upon you in pleasant places, your lot shall be secured in Jesus name. Lack and insufficiency will not be your portion. May the Lord shower you with His unfailing mercy, unchang”

