Any Man That Can’t Give You At Least 150k For Shopping Is Not A Good Husband Material – Uche Tells Ladies

Actor Uche Maduagwu has asked ladies not to have anything doing with a man who can’t give them at least 150k for shopping because they aren’t good husband material.

Uche Maduagwu in a post on his Instagram page claimed that giving women excess money is the most romantic gesture in any relationship.

Therefore any man who can’t give his woman at least 150k for shopping is not a good husband material because they can’t afford 150k as a romantic gesture in relationships.

Read Also: ‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Getting 150k in these trying times and season is not easy and if that is the only scale on which a good husband is determined, then most men aren’t good husbands.

Screenshot below