Any other Star Girl is a counterfeit – Reactions as BBNaija’s Erica trademarks “Star Girl”

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
ERICA-ADVISE

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica has announced that her nickname “Star Girl” which was given to her by fans when she was in the BBNaija house, has been trademarked.

Recall that Erica fans known as Elites claimed that she was the main content in BBNaija lockdown edition which was the reason why she was called Star Girl.

However, following her disqualification from the show, Erica retained the name and now she revealed it has been trademarked.

See what she posted on Twitter below;

What this means is that no one can use the name ‘star girl’ without first seeking her consent, anyone who fails to do so can be sued.

Her fans have taken to social media to celebrate the latest achievement.

