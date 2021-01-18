‘Anybody who is liked by everyone should check him or herself” – Bobrisky

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed that anybody who is liked by everyone should check him or herself because it is not healthy.

According to the 28-year-old during an interview session with music executive, Ubi Franklin on Sunday, January 17, on a scale of 100%, being loved by 60% of people around you is enough.

Speaking further about his opinion on the ‘Stingy men association’ that is trending on social media, the successful brand-influencer all members of the association are naturally broke and they are only hiding under the shadow of being stingy.

Watch the full interview below;

See some reactions the interview generated below;

@oladelegraceibeji wrote “There is always a lesson to lean,no matter who the person is.

@b_1billion wrote “Just Sad in 2021 this is the kind of advice people tune in to watch very sad .Nobody is talking about education building different income streams instead the backward mentality of “Runs Girls ”

@merlin_frosh wrote “He said the facts oo and this makes me start liking him”

Via Instagram
