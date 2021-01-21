TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘Are you are a witch?’ – Lizzy Anjorin replies troll who questioned why she wears 5 wedding rings

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial actress, Lizzy Anjorin has replied a troll who questioned what she wears 5 wedding rings.

This comes after the troll identified as @Johnsonbukol attacked the actress cum businesswoman on why she wears as much as 5 rings on her finger.

According to @Johnsonbukol, Lizzy Anjorin is not the first wife of her husband so she does not need to wear that much ring.

In her words;

“You are wearing 5 rings when you are not even the first wife, so the first should wear 10”

Reacting to this, the actress wrote;

“SEE COMMENT FOR 12AM ON DOT LAI SE AJE. CHAI TODAY GO HAWT”

See their conversation below;

See some reactions this generated below;

@jhokair wrote “Lady of the rings”

@joyce_pius_ wrote “I like checking trolls profile. Trust me you won’t wanna reply after what you see”

@iremide_adeola wrote “They won’t mind their business, time wey she suppose dey use pray to God na ring she they monitor”

Via Instagram
