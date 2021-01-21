‘Are you are a witch?’ – Lizzy Anjorin replies troll who questioned why she wears 5 wedding rings

Controversial actress, Lizzy Anjorin has replied a troll who questioned what she wears 5 wedding rings.
This comes after the troll identified as @Johnsonbukol attacked the actress cum businesswoman on why she wears as much as 5 rings on her finger.
According to @Johnsonbukol, Lizzy Anjorin is not the first wife of her husband so she does not need to wear that much ring.
In her words;
“You are wearing 5 rings when you are not even the first wife, so the first should wear 10”
Reacting to this, the actress wrote;
“SEE COMMENT FOR 12AM ON DOT LAI SE AJE. CHAI TODAY GO HAWT”
See their conversation below;
See some reactions this generated below;
@jhokair wrote “Lady of the rings”
@joyce_pius_ wrote “I like checking trolls profile. Trust me you won’t wanna reply after what you see”
@iremide_adeola wrote “They won’t mind their business, time wey she suppose dey use pray to God na ring she they monitor”
