Atiku Abubakar’s son, Ahmed Atiku weds Sa’adatu Hamidu

By Olumide

Ahmed Abubakar, one of the children of former Vice President and 2019 Presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar has wedded his lover Sa’adatu Hamidu.

The reports revealed that the couple exchanged their marital vows over the weekend.

And the former VP in a tweet on Sunday thanked his friends and associates who graced the occasion.

“On behalf of my family, I express my deepest appreciation to friends and associates who graced the wedding Fatiha of my son, Ahmed Atiku Abubakar, to Sa’adatu Hamidu. May their union be blessed and may the Almighty Allah grant you all journey mercies to your various destinations,” he wrote.

 

