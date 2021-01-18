TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

James Brown breaks down as he apologises to Bobrisky (Video)

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

‘The only thing a man can do to frustrate me’ –…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

Watch as Bisi Alimi asked to be left out of the fight between…

Singer, Simi reveals how she knew Adekunle Gold was the right man…

Azealia Banks Reacts To Being Called Out For Exhuming And Cooking Her Dead Cat

Entertainment
By San

American rapper, Azealia Banks has responded after she was called out for exhuming and cooking her dead cat.

Banks filmed herself uprooting the cat’s carcass from the grave before filming herself cooking it with herbs.

She has now called out those that slammed her for cooking a dead cat.

READ ALSO

Lucy finally speaks up after alleged police harassment last…

Nollywood Actress Ebube Nwagbo Loses Mum

She told them that they eat animals all the time and wear animal fur yet want to act all righteous and call her out because she cooked an already dead cat.

She added that an equivalent people calling her out for cooking a dead cat are still those who are champions for abortion and see nothing wrong with killing a fetus.

READ ALSO: Nigerians react as man reveals he sold his dad’s house to place a bet because of his love for DJ Cuppy
The rapper has been known to talk against animal cruelty, consuming of meat and abortions and it appears her action was a stunt to form people angry so she could pass her message.

Read her response below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

James Brown breaks down as he apologises to Bobrisky (Video)

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi Ezeonu

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

‘The only thing a man can do to frustrate me’ – Actress Mercy…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Azealia Banks Reacts To Being Called Out For Exhuming And Cooking Her Dead Cat

‘Stop having a sense of entitlement’ – Iyabo Ojo blasts social…

Nigerians react as man reveals he sold his dad’s house to place a bet because of…

Omawumi slays in swimsuit (Photos)

Nigerians in the US design Aso Ebi for Joe Biden inauguration (Video)

‘Anybody who is liked by everyone should check him or herself”…

Lucy finally speaks up after alleged police harassment last night

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More