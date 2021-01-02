BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica cries out as Kiddwaya jets out to Dubai without her

Big Brother Naija season 5 disqualified housemate, Erica took to Twitter to cry out after her lover, Kiddwaya left for Dubai on vacation without her.

According to Erica, she misses Kiddwaya and she longed for him badly.

‘I miss my husband’- she tweeted.

See how some social media users reacted to Erica’s tweet;

@harbieberry wrote “This girl likes clout… Afi husband… No, be boy wey we see dey open door for another girl for Dubai

Ogbeni ko shi”

@roselynnie wrote “I hope she is not referring to kiddwaya that has said several times that he is not ready for marriage since he has not yet met his life partner”

@love.is.kind44 wrote “It’s how some of you are thinking she’s referring to Kidd for me… This girl always want to engage her fans, she was probably watching a movie and decided to tweet out from it to see how some of u will react… And clearly, some of u are delusional about her tweet… See some useless comments here … This girl always knows how to get u guys talking”

@prisca7474 wrote “Wahala be like bicycle.. kiddwaya don marry Erica??? Ewooo”

@official_myboo wrote, “She wants to stylishly stop Kidd from fucking classy Dubai bitches.”