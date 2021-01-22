BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica fights dirty with a troll who called her a tactical beggar (details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
‘Erica’s

Big Brother Naija season 5 disqualified ex-housemate, Erica was caught fighting dirty with a troll on Twitter.

The fight started after the troll called the reality star a tactical beggar after she disclosed her intentions to ask her fans for money for her birthday.

The troll who as identified as @fineboytunde_ wrote;

BBNaija Venita warns broke men to stay away from her

Video of BBNaija Ike in bed with two ladies sparks…

Ya’ll surprised at Erica tactical begging… Don’t forget this is somebody that started her career with Go fund me”

Erica, however, replied with;

“The ignorance! First of all, I started my acting career in 2015, google me. Secondly, even a dumb person knows I had no access to my phone when the go fund me was set up, Celebrities get gifts all the time and mine won’t stop, ask yourself why you are not rated enough to be gifted any”

Via Instagram
