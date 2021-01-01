BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears on her birthday

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi has disclosed that Ozo made her shed uncontrollable tears on her birthday.

According to the 23-year-old, Ozo’s birthday message to her on Instagram got her emotional and she cried.

In the birthday message, Ozo mentioned that Nengi is a star and he loves her very much.

In his words;

“Friends like you make life worth celebrating. Today is a day to celebrate you, so make it special and surround yourself with everything that makes you feel like the star you are! I hope your day shines as bright as you do. May this year and the coming years bring you all the joy and blessings you wish for. You’re not getting older.. You’re getting better. Always remember how much you are loved. Here’s to another year of achieving great goals and being fabulous.”

Reacting to this, Nengi wrote “Awww… Crying. Love you”