BBNaija: “His parents did a good job” – Nengi says as she hails Ozo (Video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate and reality star, Nengi Hampson aka Nengi has applauded the parents of her fellow housemate, Ozo.
Recall that during their stay in the BBNaija house, Ozo expressed his desire to be in a romantic relationship with Nengi.
However, in a recent interview in Ghana, Nengi described Ozo as perfect. She went on to reveal that she had some reservations about him while on the reality show but had to let go of them after they left the show.
Nengi who praised Ozo’s parents for raising him well, said he never changed after they left the house. She said;
He’s a good person and i am grateful for his friendship.
The Ozo you saw in the house, is the same Ozo outside the house
At some point, i’m not even going to lie, i actually felt he was playing a game with me in the house but that’s the way he is, he’s so perfect.
He’s an amazing person
