TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

James Brown breaks down as he apologises to Bobrisky (Video)

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

‘The only thing a man can do to frustrate me’ –…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

Watch as Bisi Alimi asked to be left out of the fight between…

Singer, Simi reveals how she knew Adekunle Gold was the right man…

BBNaija Khafi reveals plan to venture into acting

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Khafi

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Khafi has revealed her plans to venture into acting.

According to the reality star, acting is her first love, first passion and first role.

Sharing one of the monolougue drama she shot, Khafi wrote;

READ ALSO

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped…

‘I want justice for my brother’s death’…

“Hit me all you want, but don’t you dare say bad words before God…” My first love, my first passion, my first role. Reintroducing Khafi the Actress (yes I prefer the female term). This year I’ll be dedicating a lot more time to my acting and I’ll be filming monologues more regularly. But first here’s a snippet from my @upshotreels that I filmed with @sebastianthiel (highly recommend them!!). The beauty of acting is that you can be anyone, from this snippet what do you think this monologue is about?”

Watch video below;

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

James Brown breaks down as he apologises to Bobrisky (Video)

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi Ezeonu

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

‘The only thing a man can do to frustrate me’ – Actress Mercy…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Stop having a sense of entitlement’ – Iyabo Ojo blasts social…

Nigerians react as man reveals he sold his dad’s house to place a bet because of…

Omawumi slays in swimsuit (Photos)

Nigerians in the US design Aso Ebi for Joe Biden inauguration (Video)

‘Anybody who is liked by everyone should check him or herself”…

Lucy finally speaks up after alleged police harassment last night

BBNaija Khafi reveals plan to venture into acting

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More