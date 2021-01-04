BBNaija: Laycon bags chieftaincy title “Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom” in Ogun [Video]

Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown winner, Agbelesebioba Olamikekan, also known as Laycon has been installed as the Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom in Ogun State.

Laycon received the traditional title on Sunday from the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan, at the 2021 Opo Day celebration held at the District High School, Ipokia.

The Onipokia during the title installation said Laycon as an indigene of Ipokia truly deserved the title of Akeweje.

Oba Olaniyan described the singer as a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

The first class Oba lauded Laycon, praying he continues to rise and shine.

Reacting, the BBNaija winner appreciated the monarch, Ipokia indigenes and the youths for standing by him while in the BBNaija house.

He promised to stand by the youths and everything that would contribute to their development.