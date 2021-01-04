TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral…

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal…

My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent…

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his…

2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote – Nigerians…

I partied with the king of Dubai’s son last night –…

Moment Cardi B Rushes To Stop ‘Wet A** P*ssy’ Song When She Sees…

Nigerians in shock as Actress, Chika Lann celebrates new year by…

BBNaija: Laycon bags chieftaincy title “Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom” in Ogun [Video]

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown winner, Agbelesebioba Olamikekan, also known as Laycon has been installed as the Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom in Ogun State.

Laycon received the traditional title on Sunday from the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan, at the 2021 Opo Day celebration held at the District High School, Ipokia.

The Onipokia during the title installation said Laycon as an indigene of Ipokia truly deserved the title of Akeweje.

READ ALSO

Wahala for who no get Blue tick – reactions as Laycon…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija…

See also: Yetunde Baka agrees that ladies without ₦500,000 don’t deserve a man

Oba Olaniyan described the singer as a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

The first class Oba lauded Laycon, praying he continues to rise and shine.

Reacting, the BBNaija winner appreciated the monarch, Ipokia indigenes and the youths for standing by him while in the BBNaija house.

He promised to stand by the youths and everything that would contribute to their development.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal says as she…

My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent photos of her…

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his two kids are for…

2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote – Nigerians react to Dangote’s…

I partied with the king of Dubai’s son last night – Kiddwaya brags on…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises Ladies to leave…

Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi says he is single and searching,…

Trump begs Georgia secretary of state to overturn election results in remarkable…

BBNaija: Laycon bags chieftaincy title “Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom”…

Yetunde Bakare agrees that ladies without ₦500,000 don’t deserve a man

Vast of Bracket music group welcomes baby boy (Photo)

Check out lovely picture of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More