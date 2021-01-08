BBNaija: “Please close my property”— Erica to Kiddwaya after he shared a photo of himself with his legs open

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

The love between BBNaija lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya seem to be growing daily as the two continue to send sweet messages to each other on social media.

In a recent statement, Erica seems to mark her territory as she asked Kiddwaya to close her property after he shared a photo of himself laying in Dubai desert with his legs open.

While Kiddwaya’s fans seem to be happy with his photos, Erica, however, seems to be more interested in him concealing his eggplant as she asked him in the comment section to close his legs, while stating that Kidd is her property.

See the post below;

