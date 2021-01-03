BBNaija stars, Uriel, Gifty reconcile after two years

Former BBNaija season two housemates , Uriel Oputa and Gifty have reconciled after two years of keeping malice.

Uriel, however, did not give details of what caused their disagreement for two years.

“We were so close, please don’t ask me why we fell out I don’t remember. 2021 positive vibes only,” she said.

Uriel disclosed this on her Instagram, revealing that she reached out to Gifty via DM.

See also: COVID19: What is the scientific evidence that wearing of mask or enforcing lockdown works?- Pastor Oyakhilome (video)

Her post read: “After almost two years of not talking. I finally sent my @officialgiftypowers a Direct Message(DM)

” I cannot lie I feel so relieved I’m not cut out for war. Sorry goes a long way! Gifty is a special one.”

“Omo our break up pained me, I’ve missed out on so much!

” I feel like a heavy burden has been lifted. Gifty of Life.”