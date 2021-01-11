BBNaija: Tacha responds to fan who compared her with Laycon over number of followers

Former BBNaija housemate, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has responded to a fan who tried to compare her with BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon.

Recently, Tacha achieved a new feat on micro-blogging platform, Twitter as she hits 900k followers.

While the new milestone was celebrated, a fan however, tried to compare the beautiful screen diva with Laycon by saying that he would reach the one million mark before her.

Not ready for any argument that might raise eyebrows, Tacha silenced the fans by noting that the sky is big for everyone in the industry to explore.

See the exchange below: