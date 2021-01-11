TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity…

BBNaija: Tacha responds to fan who compared her with Laycon over number of followers

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Former BBNaija housemate, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has responded to a fan who tried to compare her with BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon.

Recently, Tacha achieved a new feat on micro-blogging platform, Twitter as she hits 900k followers.

While the new milestone was celebrated, a fan however, tried to compare the beautiful screen diva with Laycon by saying that he would reach the one million mark before her.

READ ALSO

If you found out how some people make their money, you’d…

BBNaija’s Lilo reacts after being called out by…

See also: African artistes must learn to use their brains – Tracy says as she drags Wizkid and Burna Boy

Not ready for any argument that might raise eyebrows, Tacha silenced the fans by noting that the sky is big for everyone in the industry to explore.

See the exchange below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Tacha responds to fan who compared her with Laycon over number of…

African artistes must learn to use their brains – Tracy says as she drags…

Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in with a guy that lives…

Atiku Abubakar’s son, Ahmed Atiku weds Sa’adatu Hamidu

Man collects N43,000 from POS operator, leaves wife, 3 kids as collateral

A Rich Teletubbie – DJ Cuppy responds to trolls criticizing her dress sense

OAP, Toke Makinwa complains bitterly about her family Whatsapp group, See why

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More