BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as Vee was seen judging how Falz cooks (Video)

Former BBNaija lockdown housemates and lovers, Neo and Vee, continue to go stronger in their relationship outside the house.

Neo in a recent statement reacted to a video, where Vee was spotted judging the cooking skills of singer, Falz after he made fried rice for her.

Neo revealed he does not understand why Vee should be a judge over someone’s cooking when she has not presented hers for tasting yet.

He wrote, “This one dey judge fried rice make una tell am to cook her own first”.

Vee however responded to this comment from her love interest by saying, “Hello????? This is a fallacy”.

See video below;