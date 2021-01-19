TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Nollywood Actress Ebube Nwagbo Loses Mum

Nigerians react as man reveals he sold his dad’s house to place a…

Amidst cheating scandal, singer, 9ice’s wife pens down…

BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as Vee was seen judging how Falz cooks (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Former BBNaija lockdown housemates and lovers, Neo and Vee, continue to go stronger in their relationship outside the house. 

Neo in a recent statement reacted to a video, where Vee was spotted judging the cooking skills of singer, Falz after he made fried rice for her.

Neo revealed he does not understand why Vee should be a judge over someone’s cooking when she has not presented hers for tasting yet.

READ ALSO

Nigerians drag Ka3na after declaring herself as the most…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking…

See also: “Most people won’t support you until they see it’s popular to support you” – Actress, Dayo Amusa

He wrote, “This one dey judge fried rice make una tell am to cook her own first”.

Vee however responded to this comment from her love interest by saying, “Hello????? This is a fallacy”.

See video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi Ezeonu

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

Nollywood Actress Ebube Nwagbo Loses Mum

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

“Men are getting smart, don’t be a liability” – BBNaija’s Tacha advises…

Omah Lay speaks on how ”Uganda experience” brought him closer to…

BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as Vee was seen…

“Most people won’t support you until they see it’s popular to support you”…

Adedimeji Lateef leaves fans confused again as he shares adorable loved up…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make love to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More