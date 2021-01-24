TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija Uriel reveals she went broke after buying herself a Chanel bag for her birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija season 2 ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed that she went broke after she bought herself a Chanel bag for her birthday.

According to Uriel, today is her birthday and she decided to gift herself a Chanel bag. This she said is the reason why she is now broke.

Sharing a video of how she is spending her day, the reality star wrote;

“Happy Birthday, Lady Uriel…You are successful I’m proud of you… I bought my first Chanel bag. I’m broke”

This comes a few months after the reality star shared her experience from what she went through the very first time she bought a designer shoe.

According to the curvy reality TV show star disclosed that when she bought my first designer shoe last year and I almost threw up twice before I paid.

Via Instagram
